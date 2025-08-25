“This risk assessment highlights how exposed our communities are and the need for an adaptation plan to prepare our communities so we don’t have these events that absolutely devastate communities.”
Steggall pointed to Australia Institute research earlier this year that found one in five households were either underinsured or uninsured.
“When disasters strike people lose everything and it is devastating,” she said.
With Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen just weeks away from revealing Australia’s 2035 climate targets, Steggall called on Labor to set “strong” goals but also “invest in resilience and adaptation”.
The core of her Climate Change (National Framework for Adaptation) Bill 2025 proposes independent national climate change risk assessments every five years, a national adaptation plan to take action on identified risks, and yearly progress reporting.
It also calls for the Government to publish a declassified version of an Office of National Intelligence report into climate change-induced security threats.
Steggall said she’d “had many conversations” on Capital Hill, including with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Bowen, and that the risk was well understood.
“Everyone knows we have to do more to prepare Australia for the impacts that are coming,” Steggall said.
“The question is, is anyone willing to be courageous and ambitious and do what is needed?
“I asked the Treasurer to put resilience and risk assessments on the table for the productivity roundtable – that was ignored.