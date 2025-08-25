Steggall said today the Albanese Government needed to be “upfront with the Australian people about the risk”.

“We know government is sitting on a national risk assessment,” she told the ABC.

“It was due back in February before the election, but that would be inconvenient.

“This risk assessment highlights how exposed our communities are and the need for an adaptation plan to prepare our communities so we don’t have these events that absolutely devastate communities.”

Steggall pointed to Australia Institute research earlier this year that found one in five households were either underinsured or uninsured.

“When disasters strike people lose everything and it is devastating,” she said.

Zali Steggall’s bill proposes national climate risk assessments every five years and a national adaptation plan. Photo / Getty Images

With Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen just weeks away from revealing Australia’s 2035 climate targets, Steggall called on Labor to set “strong” goals but also “invest in resilience and adaptation”.

The core of her Climate Change (National Framework for Adaptation) Bill 2025 proposes independent national climate change risk assessments every five years, a national adaptation plan to take action on identified risks, and yearly progress reporting.

It also calls for the Government to publish a declassified version of an Office of National Intelligence report into climate change-induced security threats.

Steggall said she’d “had many conversations” on Capital Hill, including with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Bowen, and that the risk was well understood.

“Everyone knows we have to do more to prepare Australia for the impacts that are coming,” Steggall said.

“The question is, is anyone willing to be courageous and ambitious and do what is needed?

“I asked the Treasurer to put resilience and risk assessments on the table for the productivity roundtable – that was ignored.

“You cannot invest in productivity without underpinning that with risk assessments and insurance.

“The Insurance Council wasn’t even consulted on the productivity roundtable.

“It is like the Government is going ahead blinkered into the future, shackled to old policies still without preparing Australia for what is coming.”

