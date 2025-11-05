US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference outside the West Wing at the White House on October 30. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

Move to cut flights will affect 40 markets and is aimed at easing pressure on air traffic controllers

The Trump Administration today announced it will reduce flight traffic by 10% in 40 markets across the United States as part of an effort to ease pressure on air traffic controllers who will miss another pay next week, as the US Government shutdown enters its second month.

The reductions take effect on Friday local time.

Details about which markets would be affected would be announced later today, Administration officials said.

The move is unprecedented and comes just a few weeks before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

Already forecasts predict that a record number of American are expected to travel for the holiday.