Spike Porter took his life in the back of a car at the funeral. Photo / Go FundMe

Spike Porter took his life in the back of a car at the funeral. Photo / Go FundMe

Tragic details have emerged after the shocking death of an Australian man who last week took his own life at the funeral of one of his friends.

Spike Porter, 25, was in the back of a car during the Gold Coast funeral of Raymond Mogg, 31, when he sustained critical injuries.

Mourners reacted immediately and worked desperately to save Porter's life, but he could not be revived and died before a rescue helicopter arrived.

Funeral guests have since recalled details from the tragedy, which happened in front of stunned onlookers on Tuesday last week.

Raymond Mogg died in a motorbike crash early last month. Photo / Facebook

One has written that some mourners missed their chance to say a proper final goodbye to Mogg because they were trying to save Porter's life.

She said her focus had remained on Mogg's memory and the loved ones he left behind, but others selflessly gave up their chance to say a proper goodbye.

"With all that has happened and did happen it indeed was an emotional day felt by many. In my eyes you [Raymond] weren't outshone by other events that had occurred while laying you to rest. My thoughts and my tears were for you, your family and friends," she wrote.

Spike Porter took his life in the back of a car at the funeral. Photo / Go FundMe

"I feel for those who were unable to say their goodbyes as they put aside their own farewells to try and save a life, which is admirable to say the least."

Another said if the circumstances had been different, Mogg would have been one of the people trying to help the injured person.

"Ray would have done the exact same thing that those who missed their final goodbye did," they wrote.

"Without a doubt he would have been the first one there to help."

Mogg was being laid to rest at the Pimpama Island Cemetery in Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast, after he died in a motorbike crash on March 5.

He had been riding his dirt bike when at 5.20pm he crashed into a stationary vehicle and sustained critical injuries. He died before paramedics arrived.

Porter – a twin – has been remembered by loved ones as a funny, one-of-a-kind, much-loved "beautiful young man".

Porter has been remembered as an 'absolute legend'. Photo / Facebook

His older brother, Jaxon, paid tribute to him in a heartwrenching post to Facebook.

"I loved you more than you will ever know little brother, no measure of time will ever heal the hole you've left in me. To say you will be missed doesn't quite cut it, I will remember and think of you for the rest of my days," he wrote.

"You truly were one of a kind and this world will never be the same without you. ️I love you little brother."

Elsewhere, the late 25-year-old has been remembered as an "absolute legend", and a "beautiful young man with so much life yet to live".

"Sending my prayers to my second family, growing up I always looked forward to hanging with Spike and Eddie, these two boys filled me with smiles and memories for life I'll cherish forever. Spike, you will be dearly missed by all," a friend posted to Facebook.

Some mourners tried desperately to save Spike Porter's life. Photo / Facebook

"I'm absolutely lost for words brother definitely tough last couple days knowing that you're gone. I can still hear your cheeky laugh like you're right next to me. Definitely going to miss getting up to mischief with you," another wrote.

"Couldn't have asked for a better mate to have had by my side, that had my back 100%. You might be gone brother but you'll never be forgotten. Love you more than words can express mate, rest in peace you absolute legend."

A GoFundMe account established to support his family has raised more than AU$20,000 ($21,900) in just four days.