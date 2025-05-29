Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mother sold daughter to traditional healer for $1900

Daily Telegraph UK
3 mins to read

A member of the public wearing a shirt with a picture of missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith outside court in Saldanha Bay, South Africa, yesterday. Photo / Rodger Bosch / AFP

A member of the public wearing a shirt with a picture of missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith outside court in Saldanha Bay, South Africa, yesterday. Photo / Rodger Bosch / AFP

A South African mother accused of selling her 6-year-old daughter to a traditional healer for NZ$1900 has been jailed for life.

Kelly Smith, her boyfriend and another accomplice were each given life sentences for kidnapping and trafficking Joshlin Smith, who has been missing since February last year.

Smith said she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World