“He heard the barking, wolfing sound of a bear, he’d been around bears before and he thought a bear might have got a dog and was doing something in the neighbourhood.

“He didn’t really think much of it, and then he heard it some more. [In] daylight, he walked out there and located a female in the woods on his property.”

Ariean Fabrizio Colton was left with severe injuries after she was attacked by a bear outside of her home. Photo / GoFundMe

Lorring said the victim was bleeding from significant wounds to her face and scalp, but was able to talk, despite being in shock.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage, for treatment, KTUU reported.

Wildlife Troopers, Fish and Game and Kenai Police searched the area, but the animal, which is believed to be a brown bear, was not found.

Lorring said if the bear which attacked Colton was located, it would be put down; however, determining which specific bear it was would be difficult.

It may have also left the area, Lorring said.

Colton’s family have said on a GoFundMe page that she is stable but has “suffered severe injuries that will require extensive surgeries and a long hospital stay”.

“The family lives 2.5 hours from the hospital and will need a lot of support as Ariean recovers.

“The cost of medical bills, surgeries, and ongoing rehabilitation is going to be difficult for the family to manage.”

The family has currently raised US$61,228 ($104,032) of the US$100,000 target.

The page said that Colton is “a loving wife, mother of three, and a nurse, known for her adventurous spirit and love of nature”.

“She is extremely kind-hearted, strong and resilient, and is always willing to help those in need.”

The family had only moved to Alaska earlier in the current Northern Hemisphere summer.