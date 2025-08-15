Advertisement
Mother killed by falling branch while saving daughter from being crushed

By Tom McArdle
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Madia Kauser died after pushing her daughter clear of a falling branch. Photo / Madia Kauser

A mother was killed by a falling tree branch in Lancashire as she pushed her daughter to safety.

Madia Kauser, 32, died while saving the 5-year-old’s life during their evening walk on Monday.

The pharmacy worker’s bravery ensured that her child escaped unscathed in the incident, which happened in Witton

