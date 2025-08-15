“She was a very bubbly character and kind-hearted,” he told The Telegraph. “She would go out of her way to help others and was a charming character. The reaction is one of devastation in the community and family alike. She will be a big loss.

“She went to the park in good weather with her two children and husband. They were leaving, and her husband was a few yards in front of her with their son.

“The tree was falling down, and she shoved the child away and died herself.

“They could not believe what had happened. What happened was an act of nature, but it is unbelievable.”

He said people were travelling from all over the country to attend Kauser’s funeral at Blackburn’s Madina mosque on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson from Blackburn with Darwen Council, which owns the 194-ha park, said the council was “deeply saddened”.

Denise Park, the chief executive, said: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of the person who has lost their life at this very difficult time.

“Emergency services, including paramedics and the air ambulance, attended the scene. Council staff also supported by cordoning off the area to ensure public safety. As part of precautionary safety measures, the tree involved was being felled this morning.

“Witton Park is a much-loved community space, and the safety of everyone who visits is of the utmost importance to us.”

Lancashire Police said Kauser’s death was not being treated as suspicious.