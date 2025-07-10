The search for missing German backpacker Caroline Wilga in Western Australia’s wheatbelt region has intensified. Photo / NewsWire

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The search for missing German backpacker Caroline Wilga in Western Australia’s wheatbelt region has intensified. Photo / NewsWire

The mother of a German backpacker reported missing in Western Australia’s wheatbelt has issued a devastating plea as the search for the 26-year-old intensifies.

Caroline Wilga has been travelling in Australia for the past two years and was last heard from by friends on June 29.

She was seen on CCTV at Beacon – about 333km northeast of Perth – on the same day.

Her mother, who is from Castrop-Rauxel in Germany, issued a heartbreaking plea on social media following her daughter’s disappearance.

“I’m her mother and need her [sic] help, as I can’t do much from Germany,” she wrote.