WA Police Commissioner Colonel Blanch told media yesterday that homicide detectives were now going to the wheatbelt region to investigate Wilga’s disappearance.
“They are investigating, not that it’s a homicide at this point, but we want our very best capabilities to investigate something that is very concerning to us,” he said.
A spokesman told media police were conducting a land and air search to locate the missing woman.
“WA Police urge anyone with any information, or footage in the area of Beacon, WA, and the surrounding northeast wheatbelt area between June 29, 2025 and July 4, 2025, to contact Crime Stoppers,” the spokesman said.
Wilga has mostly stayed in hostels while she has been travelling, and works at mine sites.
She has a slim build, frizzy-curly long dark blonde hair, brown eyes and several tattoos, including a symbol on her left arm.
Police believe she is travelling in a black and silver 1995 Mitsubishi Station sedan with WA number plates 1HDS330.