Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mother issues devastating message as homicide detectives join in search for the 26-year-old

By Emma Kirk & Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

The search for missing German backpacker Caroline Wilga in Western Australia’s wheatbelt region has intensified. Photo / NewsWire

The search for missing German backpacker Caroline Wilga in Western Australia’s wheatbelt region has intensified. Photo / NewsWire

The mother of a German backpacker reported missing in Western Australia’s wheatbelt has issued a devastating plea as the search for the 26-year-old intensifies.

Caroline Wilga has been travelling in Australia for the past two years and was last heard from by friends on June 29.

She was seen on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World