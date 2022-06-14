Sandra Kraykovich, 38, and Elizabeth Kraykovich, 64, were both charged over the death of the unnamed child. Photo / Tucson Police Department

A mother and grandmother have been arrested and charged with murder after a 9-year-old girl died from an infection linked to lice infestation.

Emergency services arrived at the girl's home in Arizona on June 22 and found her unresponsive with a "large amount of bugs on her face".

According to court documents, ambulance staff said it was found there was "an enormous amount of lice in her hair".

Following the discovery, the girl's mother Sandra Kraykovich, 38, and grandmother Elizabeth Kraykovich, 64, were charged over her death.

Law and Crime reported the girl's mother knew about her terrible lice infestation after text messages were recovered from her phone.

On March 14 and 15, Sandra messaged her boyfriend about the issue before writing on March 21: "OMG babe. Listen I'm in my room and my mum called me. (redacted) was asking if I could check on her to make sure she isn't dying."

According to police Sandra's boyfriend encouraged her to take her daughter to the hospital, but she refused.

According to one of Sandra's other daughters, she tried treating the headlice with mouth wash.

Sandra Kraykovich, 38, and Elizabeth Kraykovich, 64, were both charged over the death of the unnamed child. Photo / Tucson Police Department

Elizabeth was also accused of murder after knowing the severity of the girl's condition.

The pair had discussed calling 911 but didn't. Elizabeth also texted Sandra that the girl "can't go to the ER with her hair but that's left to me because you not home".

An autopsy found that the girl died from anaemia which was connected to an infection from the head lice infestation.

It found that malnutrition was also a contributing factor.

The girl's overall cause of death was given as neglect by the Pima County Medical Examiner.

Sandra's other daughters were also found to have headlice.

They have since been placed in the custody of family members.