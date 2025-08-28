Advertisement
Mother finds deceased baby ‘watching cartoons’ in funeral director’s home

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A Leeds mother was horrified to discover her dead baby secured in a baby bouncer at the home of a funeral director.

Amie Upton has been accused of storing the bodies of dead babies in her home after a BBC investigation into her funeral services uncovered allegations of impropriety.

