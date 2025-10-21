Advertisement
Mother falls to her death trying to escape blaze started by neighbour using aerosol to incinerate insect

Allegra Mendelson
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Flames can be seen coming from the apartment block in Osan, South Korea.

A mother died after a neighbour set fire to their apartment building while trying to kill a cockroach using an aerosol can.

The victim fell to her death during the blaze after passing her 2-month-old baby to residents in the next-door block in Osan, South Korea, according to local media.

