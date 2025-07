Alice Mackey, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her 2-year-old daughter, Annabel Mackey. Photo / Facebook

Alice Mackey, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her 2-year-old daughter, Annabel Mackey. Photo / Facebook

A mother has admitted killing her 2-year-old daughter, who was found in an English village pond.

Alice Mackey, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Annabel Mackey, who died in September 2023.

The infant had been reported missing from her home in Kingsley, in Hampshire, before being found in a serious condition in the pond. She was taken to hospital but died the following day.

Mackey had been charged with murder, but her manslaughter plea was accepted on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Winchester Crown Court today. She will be sentenced on October 6.

Judge Christopher Parker told the court: “There will be a further hearing on October 6.