Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Most USAid workers to be fired or placed on leave

AFP
2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and allies allege USAid is rife with 'fraud'. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump and allies allege USAid is rife with 'fraud'. Photo / AFP

  • Most employees at USAid were due to be placed on leave or fired.
  • About 1600 United States-based workers will be laid off in a ‘reduction-in-force’ effort.
  • A federal judge lifted an order pausing the Trump Administration’s plans to dismantle USAid.

Most employees at USAid will be placed on leave or fired today, the United States aid agency said, as President Donald Trump’s Administration ploughs ahead in slashing government spending.

About 1600 workers based in the US will be laid off in a “reduction-in-force” effort, according to a notice on the US Agency for International Development’s website.

All other staff directly hired by USAid will be placed on administrative leave globally, except those responsible for “mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programmes”.

The move is a step forward in Trump’s effort to dismantle USAid, which has more than 10,000 employees and operates an array of humanitarian and development programmes around the world.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The agency announced this month that all staff would be placed on administrative leave – a directive that faced legal challenges.

But on Saturday NZT, a federal judge lifted an order pausing the Trump Administration’s implementation of plans to gut USAid.

In its statement today, the agency said that remaining staff expected to continue working would be informed by management.

USAid added that it will fund return travel expenses for staff based overseas.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., is running a government efficiency drive under President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., is running a government efficiency drive under President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

“In the coming week, we will provide details on how to retrieve personal items from the former USAid workspaces and return government issued devices,” it said.

Trump and his allies – including billionaire donor Elon Musk – allege USAid is rife with “fraud”, but have provided little proof of the accusations.

Its budget of more than US$40 billion ($70b) is mandated by Congress, with its programmes ranging from governance to life-saving food assistance.

The decades-old agency has, over the years, faced criticism in the aid sector for its overhead costs and questions on whether some of its programmes achieve their objectives.

USAid has, however, also been a key US tool of global “soft power” – the ability of a country to persuade others through its attractiveness.

- Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World