The agency announced this month that all staff would be placed on administrative leave – a directive that faced legal challenges.

But on Saturday NZT, a federal judge lifted an order pausing the Trump Administration’s implementation of plans to gut USAid.

In its statement today, the agency said that remaining staff expected to continue working would be informed by management.

USAid added that it will fund return travel expenses for staff based overseas.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., is running a government efficiency drive under President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

“In the coming week, we will provide details on how to retrieve personal items from the former USAid workspaces and return government issued devices,” it said.

Trump and his allies – including billionaire donor Elon Musk – allege USAid is rife with “fraud”, but have provided little proof of the accusations.

Its budget of more than US$40 billion ($70b) is mandated by Congress, with its programmes ranging from governance to life-saving food assistance.

The decades-old agency has, over the years, faced criticism in the aid sector for its overhead costs and questions on whether some of its programmes achieve their objectives.

USAid has, however, also been a key US tool of global “soft power” – the ability of a country to persuade others through its attractiveness.

- Agence France-Presse