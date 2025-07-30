Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Most knife-crime offences in London are robberies and hotspots include popular tourist areas

By Charles Hymas
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

People in Carnaby Street in London, near Oxford and Regent streets. Photo / Mary Turner, the New York Times

People in Carnaby Street in London, near Oxford and Regent streets. Photo / Mary Turner, the New York Times

The West End of London has been revealed as the British capital’s knife-crime hotspot.

More knife offences were recorded in a single area between Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus than in 700 other similar-sized locations in the city.

It was among more than 200 hotspot areas that accounted for more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save