Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

More US employers fire workers over Charlie Kirk posts as pressure from right mounts

Taylor Telford and Faiz Siddiqui
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

More than 30 employers have sanctioned or fired employees in reaction to their statements about Kirk’s killing. Photo / Getty Images

More than 30 employers have sanctioned or fired employees in reaction to their statements about Kirk’s killing. Photo / Getty Images

The wave of American companies and other institutions firing or suspending employees over what they’ve said in reaction to last week’s killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk has expanded in recent days.

It comes as some of his supporters in and outside the United States Government amp up a push

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save