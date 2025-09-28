Petrol leaf blowers are now banned in Zurich.

More than 60% of Zurich residents vote to ban petrol leaf blowers

Residents of Zurich have voted to ban the use of petrol-fuelled leaf blowers and leaf vacuums over noise and air pollution concerns in public and private spaces.

Switzerland’s system of direct democracy allows citizens to launch referendums if they collect a minimum number of signatures.

Zurich had previously decided to ban petrol-fuelled leaf blowers and leaf vacuum cleaners, which faced criticism for being too loud and spreading dust.

But right-wing parties brought the issue to a vote, hoping to overturn the decision.

Zurich’s residents did not answer their call, with more than 61% in favour of the restriction.