However, leaf blowers and vacuums are not entirely forbidden in the country’s largest city. Electric devices can still be used, but only from October to December.
In the Swiss canton of Thurgau, residents also voted to relax an old ban on non-religious events, including dancing, during five public holidays – Christmas, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Pentecost Sunday, and on the Federal Day of Thanksgiving, Repentance and Prayer.
Opposing this change, Thurgau’s far-right had initiated the referendum. The vote was very close, but the revision to the so-called dance ban was approved with 51.1% of the vote.
Cultural and sporting events will now be permitted in Thurgau, but they must be held indoors with no more than 500 participants.
