More than 40 people are missing after a boat capsized in Sokoto, Nigeria, on Sunday. Photo / 123rf

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

More than 40 people are missing after a boat capsized in Sokoto, Nigeria, on Sunday. Photo / 123rf

Rescue workers are searching for more than 40 people after a boat accident in Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto State, the country’s emergency agency says.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) said the boat, which was carrying more than 50 passengers to a market, capsized on Sunday.

“About 10 persons have been rescued, while more than 40 passengers remain missing,” Nema said.

Boat accidents are common on Nigeria’s poorly regulated waterways because of overcrowding and poor maintenance, particularly during the annual rainy season when rivers and lakes overflow.

At least 16 farmers died in a similar accident in August 2024 when a wooden canoe carrying them across a river to their rice fields capsized in Sokoto state.