Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

More than 300 earthquakes shake sea off Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture islands

Washington Post
3 mins to read

The Fukushima earthquake and tsunami in 2011 were devastating in Japan, which is prone to quakes. Photo / Toshiharu Kato, Japanese Red Cross, IFRC via Getty Images

The Fukushima earthquake and tsunami in 2011 were devastating in Japan, which is prone to quakes. Photo / Toshiharu Kato, Japanese Red Cross, IFRC via Getty Images

The sea off the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima prefecture was hit with 336 earthquakes measuring at least a 1 on the Japanese seismic scale from Saturday local time to 5pm Tuesday, according to a regional branch of the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Six of the earthquakes measured a 4 on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World