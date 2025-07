More than 100 NGOs warn ‘mass starvation’ spreading across Gaza

Men walk carrying sacks of flour that were taken from a raided truck carrying foodstuffs, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo / AFP

Men walk carrying sacks of flour that were taken from a raided truck carrying foodstuffs, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo / AFP

More than 100 aid organisations warned today that “mass starvation” was spreading in Gaza ahead of the United States top envoy’s visit to Europe for talks on a possible ceasefire and an aid corridor.

Israel is facing mounting international pressure over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory, where more than two million people face severe shortages of food and other essentials after 21 months of conflict, triggered by Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The United Nations said yesterday that Israeli forces had killed more than 1000 Palestinians trying to get food aid since the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operations in late May - effectively sidelining the existing UN-led system.

A statement with 111 signatories, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Save the Children, and Oxfam, warned that “our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away”.

The groups called for an immediate negotiated ceasefire, the opening of all land crossings and the free flow of aid through UN-led mechanisms.