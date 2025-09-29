Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Moldova election: Pro-EU PAS party leads vote amid Russian interference claims

Ani Sandu
AFP·
3 mins to read

Igor Dodon, the leader of Socialist Party, uses a megaphone to address a small gathering of protesters in front of the Central Electoral Commission alleging electoral fraud as votes continue to be counted, in Chisinau, Moldova, today. Photo / Daniel Mihailescu, AFP

Igor Dodon, the leader of Socialist Party, uses a megaphone to address a small gathering of protesters in front of the Central Electoral Commission alleging electoral fraud as votes continue to be counted, in Chisinau, Moldova, today. Photo / Daniel Mihailescu, AFP

Moldova’s ruling pro-EU party today topped parliamentary elections, according to almost complete results for a vote overshadowed by accusations of Russian interference in the ex-Soviet country.

The small European Union candidate nation, which borders Ukraine and has a pro-Russia breakaway region, has long been divided over whether to move

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save