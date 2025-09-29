“Statistically speaking PAS has guaranteed a fragile majority,” analyst Andrei Curararu of the Chisinau-based think-tank WatchDog.md told AFP.

But he warned that “the danger is not surpassed, as a functional government is difficult to form.

“The Kremlin has bankrolled too big of an operation to stand down and could resort to protests, bribing PAS MPs and other tactics to disrupt forming a stable pro-European government,” he added.

Protest call

The ballot was overshadowed by fears of vote buying and unrest, as well as “an unprecedented campaign of disinformation” from Russia, according to the EU.

Moscow has denied the allegations.

Igor Dodon, a former president and one of the leaders of the Patriotic Bloc, called on people to “peacefully protest” tomorrow, accusing PAS of stealing the vote.

“If during the night there are falsifications, tomorrow we won’t recognise [the result of] the parliamentary elections ... and we will ask for elections to be repeated,” he said outside the electoral commission, where he went with some supporters.

Earlier , voter Natalia Sandu said the election was “important because we’re at a crossroads”.

“Our hope, and our expectation, is that we will stay on the European path,” the 34-year-old homemaker told AFP.

“The alternative is unthinkable, I refuse to even imagine sliding back into the past,” she added.

Turnout was about 52%, similar to that of the last parliamentary elections in 2021.

Voters in the country of 2.4 million – one of Europe’s poorest – have expressed frustration over economic hardship, as well as scepticism over the drive to join the EU.

“I want higher wages and pensions.... I want things to continue as they were during the Russian times,” Vasile, a 51-year-old locksmith and welder, who only gave his first name, told AFP at a polling station in Chisinau.

Some 20 political parties and independent candidates were running for the 101 parliamentary seats.

‘Massive interference’

After casting her vote, pro-EU President Maia Sandu of PAS warned of a “massive interference of Russia”.

Moldova’s cybersecurity service said it had detected several attempted attacks on the electoral infrastructure, which were “neutralised in real time ... without affecting the availability or integrity of electoral services”.

In the breakaway region of Transnistria, authorities, in turn, accused Chisinau of “numerous and blatant” attempts to limit the vote of Moldovans living in the separatist territory by reducing the number of polling stations and other tactics.

The Government has accused the Kremlin of spending hundreds of millions in “dirty money” to interfere in the campaign.

Before the vote, prosecutors carried out hundreds of searches related to what the Government said was “electoral corruption” and “destabilisation attempts”, with dozens arrested.

- Agence France-Presse