“We saw the water carrying people but we cannot save [them], because we don’t know how to swim.”
Left in limbo
Days before the disaster struck Mokwa, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had warned of possible flash floods in 15 of Nigeria’s 36 states, including Niger state, between Wednesday and Friday local time.
Floods in Nigeria are exacerbated by inadequate drainage, the construction of homes on waterways and the dumping of waste in drains and water channels.
In 2024, floods killed 321 people across 34 of Nigeria’s 36 states, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema).
The Niger state emergency management agency said 153 people were killed in Mokwa as of today NZT, all of whom have been buried.
But residents and traditional rulers insist the number is far higher.
“Anybody that tells you this is the number of people that died is just guessing,” one resident, Saliu Adamu, 45, told AFP.
Although President Bola Tinubu said the disaster response was being aided by security forces, only a handful of soldiers and police were at the scene, mostly to ease traffic that had built up because of the damaged bridge.
The state Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, is in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage. Residents said his deputy, Yakubu Garba, had visited.
Many people who lost their loved ones and property are still waiting for assistance.