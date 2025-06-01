Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mokwa floods: Death toll rises above 150 as search continues

AFP
4 mins to read

Debris from damaged buildings in Mokwa after the town was hit by torrential rains. Photo / AFP

Debris from damaged buildings in Mokwa after the town was hit by torrential rains. Photo / AFP

Adamu Yusuf was preparing to go to the Mokwa market when he heard his neighbour shouting - floodwaters were sweeping through the Nigerian town.

Water had been building up for days last week behind an abandoned railway track that runs along the edge of the town, residents told AFP.

It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

First Kiwi in space

First Kiwi in space

Mark Rocket was one of six passengers on Blue Origin’s 12th human spaceflight early yesterday (NZT). Video / Blue Origin