Australia aims to replace ageing Anzac-class frigates with Japan's advanced Mogami-class. Photo / US Navy

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Australia aims to replace ageing Anzac-class frigates with Japan's advanced Mogami-class. Photo / US Navy

Australia will upgrade its navy with 11 Mogami-class frigates built by Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Defence Minister Richard Marles said today.

Australia is in the midst of a major military restructuring announced in 2023, turning towards long-range strike capabilities to better respond to China’s naval might.

It is striving to expand its fleet of major warships from 11 to 26 over the next 10 years.

“This is clearly the biggest defence-industry agreement that has ever been struck between Japan and Australia,” Marles said, touting the US$6 billion ($10b) deal.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was awarded the tender over Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.