US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has appeared to freeze again while answering questions from reporters.

The 81-year-old was speaking to reporters in Kentucky today when he bizarrely stopped speaking and didn’t respond for 30 seconds when asked whether he would seek re-election.

An aide could be heard asking McConnell “did you hear the question, senator?”

The aide then stepped in to help, adding “I’m sorry we’re going to need a minute”.

A spokesman for McConnell told CNN the senator “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”

The aide added: “While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.”

The scenes come a month after a press conference on Capitol Hill, when McConnell was escorted away from a press conference after a similar incident.

McConnell approached the podium for his weekly press conference in late July and began speaking about the annual defence bill on the floor, which he said was proceeding with “good bipartisan cooperation.” But he then appeared to lose his train of thought, trailing off with a drawn-out “uh.”

The senator then appeared to freeze up and stared vacantly for around 20 seconds before his colleagues in Republican leadership, who were standing behind him and could not see his face, grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office.

He did not answer but slowly walked back to his office with an aide. After sitting down in his office for several minutes, McConnell later returned to the press conference and answered questions from the press.

Asked about what happened, McConnell said he was “fine.” Asked if he is still able to do his job, he said, “Yeah.”

McConnell, 81, was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head. His office later said he suffered a concussion and fractured a rib. His speech has recently sounded more halting, prompting questions among some of his colleagues about his health.



