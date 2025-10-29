Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mississippi search continues for escaped research monkey after truck crash

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Several research monkeys escaped an overturned truck in Mississippi today, with one still on the loose. Photo / Jasper County Sheriff's Department

Several research monkeys escaped an overturned truck in Mississippi today, with one still on the loose. Photo / Jasper County Sheriff's Department

United States authorities are searching for an “aggressive” research monkey after it escaped following a truck accident.

On October 28 (US time), a vehicle carrying rhesus macaques from Tulane University overturned in Mississippi, freeing several into the surrounding area, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department warned.

“The monkeys are approximately 40lbs [18.1kg],

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save