The department warned local residents not to approach the monkeys as they “pose potential health threats”.

However, Tulane University clarified that the primates did not carry any infectious diseases.

“Non-human primates at the Tulane National Biomedical Research Centre are provided to other research organisations to advance scientific discovery. The primates in question belong to another entity, and they have not been exposed to any infectious agent,” Tulane University said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Department responded with an update stating they had been advised by the truck driver that “the monkeys were dangerous and posed a threat to humans”.

“We took the appropriate actions after being given that information from the person transporting the monkeys. He also stated that you had to wear PPE equipment to handle the monkeys.”

A further update said all but one of the escaped monkeys have been destroyed.

“We are continuing to look for the one monkey that is still on the loose.”