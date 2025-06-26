Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mississippi man who spent nearly 50 years on death row executed

AFP
2 mins to read

Richard Jordan was Mississippi’s longest-serving and oldest death row inmate at the time of his execution. Photo / Mississippi Department of Corrections via AFP

Richard Jordan was Mississippi’s longest-serving and oldest death row inmate at the time of his execution. Photo / Mississippi Department of Corrections via AFP

A Mississippi man who had been on death row for nearly 50 years was executed by lethal injection today, one of two executions in the United States this week.

Richard Jordan, 79, was convicted in 1976 of the murder of Edwina Marter, the wife of a bank executive in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World