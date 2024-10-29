Lovisa 'Kiki' Sjoberg, 48, was found at 4.50pm on Sunday at a remote fire trail in Kosciuszko National Park, almost two weeks after she was last seen.

A woman missing for 12 days in the New South Wales Snowy Mountains has miraculously been found alive despite suffering a venomous snake bite and “very dehydrated”.

Lovisa “Kiki” Sjoberg was last seen at Kosciuszko National Park driving a grey Mitsubishi Outlander on October 15 after she went for a hike in the rugged Snowy Mountains.

It was only six days later she was reported missing to police when she failed to return her rental car before October 21.

Her rental was found unlocked and abandoned near Kiandra Courthouse, 90km away from Snowy Mountains capital, Cooma.

Despite being a wildlife photographer and familiar with alpine landscape, her friends were extremely worried about Sjoberg’s disappearing labelling it out of character.