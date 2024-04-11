Patrick Orren Stephenson has been charged with the murder of Samantha Murphy.

Police are resuming the search for missing Ballarat mother-of-two Samantha Murphy after receiving new information from numerous sources.

Murphy, 51, was last seen about 7am on February 4 after leaving her Ballarat, Victoria home on a morning run.

Police allege 22-year-old Patrick Orren Stephenson murdered her at Mount Clear on the day she went missing. However, her body has not been recovered.

Stephenson is understood to have remained silent about Murphy’s whereabouts.

A police search last month in new bushland was fruitless.

Now police will enter the Enfield State Park area, with Victoria police saying the search will focus on an area “highlighted by intelligence derived from a number of sources”.

Detective acting Superintendent Mark Hatt told media the search would involve a number of detectives from the Missing Persons Squad and police from specialist areas.

“Since Samantha’s disappearance over two months ago, a range of searches and other enquiries have been undertaken in the Ballarat area as part of this investigation. This includes extensive large scale searches such as we have planned this week, but also smaller targeted searches focused in very specific areas.

“I want to assure those in the Ballarat community that police remain focused on doing everything we can to return Samantha to her family.”

Samantha Murphy was 51 years old.





Mount Clear, a semi-rural suburb, is 6km from where police have focused their search.

Police remained silent about the methods used to identify the accused man, but added the investigation remains ongoing.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said at the time a “painstaking and methodical investigation” led to the alleged killer’s arrest.

“I’m not going to identify what has specifically led us to this man, other than to say it has come about from painstaking detective work with great assistance from the public.”

They will allege he acted alone.

What we know about Patrick Stephenson

Stephenson is the only son of former AFL star Orren Stephenson, who made his debut in 2012 for Richmond before joining Geelong in 2013.

According to the Age, he would often bring his son Patrick to games and hang out at teams’ clubrooms where he would mix with the players.

His son followed in his footsteps and was regarded as a strong AFL player in his own right at a local level.

The alleged killer was reportedly living between his own home and his parent’s house when he was arrested.

Neighbours were left stunned, with some telling the Age the murder suspect lived a happy childhood and loved being around the AFL scene.

“I was totally amazed, I didn’t expect it at all, didn’t know what was going on, particularly when I got home [to the street] full of cars,” a neighbour said.

He was described as coming from a great family.

“They were wonderful, absolutely wonderful neighbours,” said one.

“I didn’t really know [the man], I only really know the girls.”

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said two weeks ago Patrick Stephenson had not disclosed the location of Murphy’s body.

“The investigation is far from over. We’re doing everything we can to find her body.

“For the family, it’s absolutely vital, and it’s something we’ll be focusing on.”

Police said they don’t believe Stephenson knew Murphy or her family.

Stephenson, a tradesman, did not suffer from any drug problems or mental health conditions, his lawyer David Tamanika said.

Stephenson will remain in custody until his next court appearance in August.

What police will allege happened to Samantha Murphy

Patton said police would allege Murphy’s murder was a “deliberate” attack, but refrained from providing further details.

“He has been charged with murder so by its definition we are saying this was a deliberate attack on Samantha.

“We are alleging that this is a deliberate attack that has resulted in the murder of Samantha.”

Police confirmed they would not allege the mother of three was killed in a hit-and-run, but firmly believe she was killed the day she went missing.

Police are not looking for other suspects.