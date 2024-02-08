The latest footage released of missing mother Samantha Murphy running on Sunday could reveal the possibility that search crews have been looking for her in the wrong places.

New CCTV footage of the last known movements of missing Ballarat mother-of-three Samantha Murphy has thrown up questions about her whereabouts as her husband Mick breaks his silence after five days.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, Acting Inspector Lisa MacDougall said police are “keeping an open mind” on all possibilities, and say there are “no suspicious circumstances that we’ve identified at this stage”.

The 51-year-old Ballarat, Victoria, resident went missing on Sunday morning after going for a run in the Canadian State Forest, with police describing her disappearance as out of character.

The morning Murphy vanished, she was seen on her own security camera system wearing a brown singlet and black half-length leggings.

Items of interest were initially located on Wednesday but police have since revealed they are not related to Murphy and the current investigation.

CCTV footage throws up new clue

A crime scene was established in the Canadian State Forest just 500m south of Murphy’s home.

But CCTV footage released on Wednesday shows the 51-year-old running in the opposite direction to the forest.

When asked about the footage, MacDougall explained police are still combing over the footage to help establish their next moves.

It is understood she was wearing an Apple watch on her run but it is not known if police have been able to use this to determine her location.

Her phone pinged just hours after she vanished and has since gone silent.

MacDougall today said police are particularly keen for dashcam or CCTV footage from the Ballarat suburbs of Canadian, Ballarat East, and Mount Helen between 7am and 11am last Sunday.

Murphy’s husband breaks silence, addresses malicious rumours

Murphy’s husband Mick has until now remained silent as the search for his wife enters its fifth day.

Now he has revealed why he has stayed out of the spotlight during the high-profile search.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, he said: “I’ve been speaking with the police and I’ve been advised not to say anything”,

Michael (Mick) Murphy, the husband of missing woman Samantha Murphy, has appealed for any information from members of the public about the whereabouts of his wife.

Malicious comments have circulated online questioning Mick’s silence after he said he preferred to stay at home rather than join the search to keep his mind busy.

He explained he was more concerned with the urgency of finding his wife, while their daughter hit out online writing: “You have no idea what you are talking about. Be quiet and think before you post.”

On Wednesday, family friend Cin Hobbs also addressed the comments urging members of the community to stop speculating about her disappearance in the comments.

“For those questioning Samantha’s husband, you need not worry. He is in more pain than anyone and would be the last person to suspect in any of this,” she said.

The family also wanted to set the record straight on other online speculations related to the case.

“I’ve been seeing some misinformation been spread on all platforms that I want to inform people about.

“Samantha’s phone pinging that far away from home is not usual.

Crews scoured dense bushland in the Canadian State Forest for missing woman Samantha Murphy.

“Yes, she walked in different directions, but she kept to the paths, never went for more than 10km total roughly and would let family know if she was walking further.”

In a press conference today, Mick thanked the community for their love and assistance and asked for people with any information to come forward to aid their search.

A large-scale search for Victorian mother of three Samantha Murphy has failed to locate her after she went missing four days ago.

“People don’t just vanish into thin air.

“Someone’s got to know something, whether it be any little thing you might think’s relevant, just call the police let them know.

“Hopefully someone’s got something they can remember, or they’ve seen, and they can contact the authorities and put some light on the subject.”

Samantha Murphy's daught Jess Murphy told media: "Mum's a really strong woman and she's far too determined to give up this fight. I know she's out there somewhere."

Samantha Murphy daughter’s plea

The missing 51-year-old’s daughter, Jess, spoke to media on Thursday thanking family, friends and the community for their “continuous love and support”.

She spoke of her mother’s strength and believes she’s “out there somewhere”.

“Mum’s a really strong woman and she’s far too determined to give up this fight.

“I know she’s out there somewhere, so if you could please continue to search for her to give us something to work with, we’d really appreciate it.”

“Mum, we love you so much and we miss you and we need you at home with us.

“Please come home soon, I can’t wait to see you and to give you the biggest hug when I do and to tell you off for giving us so much stress.”

The search continues.