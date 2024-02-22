A large-scale search for Victorian mother of three Samantha Murphy has failed to find her after she went missing four days ago.

Victoria Police have issued a major update in the search for missing Ballarat mother Samantha Murphy, revealing they’re chasing a new lead thanks to mobile data information from her phone, and suspect more than one person may be involved in her disappearance.

The 51-year-old disappeared three weeks ago after going for a run in the Canadian State Forest in Victoria, Australia, on February 4, with police describing her disappearance as “out of character”.

A targeted search will begin on Friday in and around Mount Clear, only 5km away from where she was last seen, based on an area highlighted by intelligence derived from phone data.

Mount Clear is adjacent to the Canadian State Forest, an area Murphy was known to frequent on her runs.

“We are keeping an open mind, but believe the most likely scenario is that her disappearance involves one or more parties,” Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said.

“Given the extensive and detailed search that has already been undertaken, and the fact no sign of Samantha or her personal belongings has been located, we have ruled out any type of medical incident.

“There is also nothing to indicate that Samantha left the area of her own accord.”

Samantha Murphy is 51, and described as tall with blonde hair, last seen wearing a brown singlet.

Early in the investigation, police confirmed Murphy’s phone had also pinged 11km away from her home.

Investigators are reviewing about 12,000 hours of CCTV footage and following up more than 500 pieces of information.

The Missing Persons Squad, who are in charge of the investigation, as well as detectives, specialist and local police will take part in the search.

Police are continuing to ask everyone in the Ballarat East and Mount Helen areas, particularly around the Canadian Forest, to check their CCTV for possible sightings over the past three weeks.

Detectives are also urging anyone travelling through the area, particularly between 7am and 7pm on Sunday, February 4, who may have dashcam footage to check for possible sightings.

“Finally, it’s important that people continue to avoid unnecessary and unhelpful speculation because we don’t want that to detract from the genuine investigation or potentially prevent anyone coming forward with information because they have a misconception about what has happened to Samantha,” Superintendent Hatt said.

“Police remain open to any and all possibilities, so if you know something or have seen something, then we want to hear from you.”

Michael (Mick) Murphy, the husband of missing woman Samantha Murphy, has appealed for any information from members of the public about the whereabouts of his wife.

Clues Murphy’s family believe indicate foul play

Two heartbroken family members of missing Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy have revealed their theory on what has happened to the mother of three.

Murphy’s uncle and aunt have since speculated the only explanation for her disappearance is foul play, fearing she was abducted by a deranged stalker.

“It’s just like she’s gone off the face of the earth. There’s nothing,” aunt Janice Robson told the Daily Mail.

“You’d think the police dogs would have been able to pick up her scent. They should have been able to pick up where she ran into that forest.”

Last week, after a week-long search in bushland, false CCTV hopes and empty leads, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton announced the case was now “suspicious”.

“It’s certainly unusual when we haven’t been able to locate any trace of her or any other evidence within that period of time,” he said.

Murphy was believed to have been wearing an Apple Watch and was carrying her phone when she disappeared.

Her phone reportedly pinged in the nearby suburb of Buninyong, but no further information has come to light over the ping.

That has left the family scratching their heads, suggesting the fact Murphy’s phone hadn’t made communication with a mobile tower since she went missing didn’t bode well.

“She would never switch that phone off … that phone was always hooked up,” her uncle Allan told the Daily Mail.

Crews scoured dense bushland in the Canadian State Forest for missing woman Samantha Murphy.

Allan speculated she could have been stalked by someone who knew her routine.

He said a possible motive might have been a robbery that went wrong, claiming it may have been known the Murphys were financially stable.

“Mick [Murphy’s husband] had so many cars he couldn’t fit them in his garage,” Allan said.

His wife added: “I don’t think it’s an opportunist. I think it’s been someone who has been stalking her. Someone who she didn’t even know was stalking her.”

The couple said if she was taken, she “would have put up a bloody good fight” and would have used her running fitness and speed to get away if she had the chance.