Police now believe Emmanuel Haro was killed after a prolonged period of child abuse, as his parents have been charged with his murder.

USA Today reports local authorities have confirmed they suspect the 7-month-old is no longer alive and are following leads as they search for his body.

In a press conference held on Wednesday (local time), Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said while officials “don’t know exactly” where Emmanuel’s remains are, they “have a pretty strong indication”.

“We have some ideas in terms of where we’re going to look and where we’re going to continue to investigate.”

He said the boy’s father Jake Haro “should’ve been in prison”, referring to his previous conviction for a child abuse offence.