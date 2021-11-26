Missing Australian baby Vinh: Authorities reveal parents gave boy away

Hoang Vinh Le has been missing since April, 2021. Photo / Australian Federal Police

Australian authorities have launched a nationwide appeal to help find a baby boy who has been missing for more than seven months, as it is revealed his parents gave him away to an unknown woman.

Hoang Vinh Le, a now 17-month-old baby, was reported missing on April 9 this year after he was removed from the care of his maternal grandmother by his parents Hoang Thanh Le, 28, and Lyn Kim Do, 21.

Court orders have been in place for Vinh, who was born on June 21, 2020, to live with his maternal grandmother since April 19, 2021.

Mother Lyn Kim Do, 21, and father Hoang Thanh Le, 28. Photo / Australian Federal Police

Both parents have already spent time in jail for contempt of court after refusing to reveal the whereabouts of their son.

The parents told authorities they met a woman identified as "Kathy Nguyen", who they had met at a coffee shop, on May 19 and handed over Vinh after giving her $200 to care for the child.

Le and Do were arrested by police on May 20, however the child was not located and has not been seen since, despite ongoing police efforts.

In a rare decision, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Federal Circuit Court and Family Court of Australia have decided to publicise the case in the hopes of finding the baby boy.

"The parents have not provided sufficient details to enable the police to identify the person who they say is caring for Vinh," the authorities said in a joint statement.

"Authorities have not been able to confirm whether the person who may be caring for the child is known by 'Kathy Nguyen' name or exists at all."

Authorities have released a list of areas in NSW where they believe Vinh may have been taken, including Cabramatta/Bankstown, Liverpool, West Wyalong, Temora and Wagga Wagga.

A recovery order was made on April 19, 2021, for Vinh to be returned to the care of his maternal grandmother, but that order has not been complied with.

Lyn Kim Do and Hoang Thanh Le pictured with baby Hoang Vinh Le. Photo / Australian Federal Police

"The recovery order remains in effect as Vinh's location and the identity of the person who is with him are currently unknown and authorities are concerned for his welfare," authorities said.

In May this year, the AFP and the Federal Circuit Court of Australia revealed the child was last seen at a medical practice in the north Canberra suburb of O'Conner on April 9.

They said he was suspected to be with Le and Do, who are both Vietnamese Australians.

Anyone who is knowingly withholding information concerning the welfare or whereabouts of the child may be contributing to an offence.