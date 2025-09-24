Some of the goldfish have grown as large as 30cm to 40cm in length. Photo / City of Burnsville.

Mutated goldfish have overrun a Minnesota lake after years of residents dumping unwanted pets in the waters.

The massive creatures have made their home in Lake Cornelia, some doubling in size over the years they have been there, according to the Daily Mail.

But local organisations have devised a solution to the fishy problem.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reports a haul of 8,500 fish have been removed from the lake this year, frozen, and then taken to the local Minnesota Zoo.

There, they are fed to bears, sea lions, and the zoo’s singular otter.