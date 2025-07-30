Up to 100mm of rain is expected in 24 hours across parts of NSW by the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

It will be a wet and stormy week for residents in Sydney and much of New South Wales as a deluge of rain smashes the state’s east coast, with 24-hour totals of up to 100mm predicted.

Sydney will bear the brunt of rain today, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting lashings of wet weather across the state’s east coast.

“The showers will continue to move across central NSW and, at the same time, subtle winds are going to start pushing cloud and further showers on to the coast,” senior meteorologist Christie Johnson said.

“This will result in widespread areas of rain around central and eastern NSW, including for the Sydney, the Hunter and the Illawarra.

“There’s even the risk of some thunderstorms along the coast or fringe.”