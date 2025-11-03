Advertisement
Millions of Americans to get reduced food aid during government shutdown

AFP
3 mins to read

The federal government shutdown has entered its second month. Photo / Jim Watson, AFP

The White House will send only partial food aid payments to 42 million low-income Americans, as the government shutdown crippling public services nears record length, officials told a judge.

Two federal courts ruled last week that President Donald Trump’s administration must use a US$4.65 billion ($8.14b) emergency fund toward the

