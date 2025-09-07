London Underground workers began a five-day strike today. The Tube carries up to five million passengers a day. Photo / Unsplash

Millions of people in London are braced for a week of transport chaos as London Underground workers began a five-day strike today, shutting stations and threatening to paralyse the system.

Several lines on the network were already at a standstill and Transport for London (TfL), which manages the system, said there would be little or no service for the rest of the working week.

The RMT trade union called the strike on the Tube - which carries up to five million passengers a day - as they battle to secure better pay and conditions.

Drivers will go out on strike along with signalling and maintenance workers after having rejected TfL’s proposal for a 3.4% pay rise.

The workers are also demanding a reduction in their hours.