Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Millions brace for week of transport chaos as London Underground workers’ strike

AFP
Quick Read

London Underground workers began a five-day strike today. The Tube carries up to five million passengers a day. Photo / Unsplash

London Underground workers began a five-day strike today. The Tube carries up to five million passengers a day. Photo / Unsplash

Millions of people in London are braced for a week of transport chaos as London Underground workers began a five-day strike today, shutting stations and threatening to paralyse the system.

Several lines on the network were already at a standstill and Transport for London (TfL), which manages the system,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save