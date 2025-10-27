The elections were the first national test of Milei’s support since he won office two years ago on a promise to revive the long-ailing Argentine economy through a series of painful reforms.

Half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies and one-third of the Senate seats were up for grabs.

The run-up to the election was marked by a run on the national currency, the peso, that forced Milei to seek a bailout from the United States..

Washington promised an unprecedented US$40 billion package of aid, but the assistance came with a warning from US President Donald Trump to Argentines that he would not “be generous” if the election did not go Milei’s way.

‘Nothing for workers’

Ahead of the election, several Milei voters had expressed disappointment with his leadership, particularly over corruption scandals involving members of his inner circle.

But they also voiced continued opposition to the Peronist movement, which governed Argentina for much of its post-war history but has been widely accused of corruption and mismanagement.

Adriana Cotoneo, a 69-year-old pensioner voting in Buenos Aires, told AFP she backed Milei’s party “not because I believe it’s the best option, but because I’m clear about who I want to be gone”.

Former TV pundit Milei, 55, has cut tens of thousands of public sector jobs, frozen public works, cut spending on health, education and pensions and led a major deregulation drive since taking office in December 2023.

His reforms were blamed for initially plunging millions of Argentines deeper into poverty. They did however slow inflation by two-thirds - to the relief of many - although at the expense of faltering economic growth, consumption and manufacturing.

Investors began dumping the Argentine peso last month after Milei’s party suffered a blistering rejection in bellwether Buenos Aires provincial elections.

-Agence France-Presse