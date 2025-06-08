Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Miguel Uribe shot in Bogota, critical condition after campaign attack

By Valentín Diaz and Andrew Beatty
AFP·
3 mins to read

Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay is transported on an ambulance after being shot and wounded in Bogota on June 7. Photo / AFP

Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay is transported on an ambulance after being shot and wounded in Bogota on June 7. Photo / AFP

A prominent Colombian right-wing presidential candidate is in critical condition after being shot three times during a campaign event in Bogota on Saturday, authorities said.

Thirty-nine-year-old Senator Miguel Uribe was speaking to supporters in the capital when a gunman shot him twice in the head and once in the knee

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World