Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses, UK Government says

By Charles Hymas and Hannah Boland
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Protesters marching in Epping, Essex, after a temporary injunction that would have blocked asylum-seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel, was overturned at the Court of Appeal. Photo / Getty Images

Protesters marching in Epping, Essex, after a temporary injunction that would have blocked asylum-seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel, was overturned at the Court of Appeal. Photo / Getty Images

Asylum-seekers could be housed in warehouses under plans to reduce the number of migrant hotels, British minister Yvette Cooper has said.

The Home Secretary said the Government was looking at industrial and military sites as a potential way to end the use of hotels.

Asked for an example of an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save