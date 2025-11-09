Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Migrant shipwreck off Malaysia kills at least seven

AFP
3 mins to read

Malaysian officials were searching for survivors after a boat carrying migrants capsized near the Thai border. Photo / Handout, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, AFP

Malaysian officials were searching for survivors after a boat carrying migrants capsized near the Thai border. Photo / Handout, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, AFP

Malaysian authorities have recovered at least seven bodies after a boat carrying migrants capsized near the Thai border, a maritime agency official said on Sunday.

Officials believe the boat was carrying undocumented migrants who departed from Myanmar, part of a group of at least 300 people that had split between

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save