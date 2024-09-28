Advertisement
Middle East war latest: Hezbollah leader Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike, Israel says

By Jörg Luyken & Harriet Barber
Daily Telegraph UK·
Israel continues it's merciless attack through the middle east as governments around the world continue to talk about a ceasefire. Tropical storm Helene tears through Florida.

The Israeli military said they have killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, in a strike in Beirut on Friday.

“Hassan Nasrallah is dead,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief had been “eliminated” following strikes on the Lebanese capital.

An Iranian worshipper carries a portrait of Lebanon's Hezbollah Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, during an anti-Israeli protest. Photo / AFP
The military said that they carried out a precise airstrike while Hezbollah leadership was meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

Nasrallah has led Hezbollah for more than three decades.

The Middle East is on tenterhooks over whether the conflict will now spill over into all-out war.

More to come.

