The Israeli military said they have killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, in a strike in Beirut on Friday.

“Hassan Nasrallah is dead,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief had been “eliminated” following strikes on the Lebanese capital.

The military said that they carried out a precise airstrike while Hezbollah leadership was meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

Nasrallah has led Hezbollah for more than three decades.

The Middle East is on tenterhooks over whether the conflict will now spill over into all-out war.

