Popular email service Outlook is down for tens of thousands of users around the world.
There was a huge spike in outages reported for the Microsoft-owned email service worldwide after 9am, according to Downdetector.
The website shows a major spike in Outlook outages have been reported in the last hour. It’s reported the issue also affects Microsoft 365.
Users around the world are reporting crashes on X and Reddit.