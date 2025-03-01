Advertisement
Updated

Microsoft Outlook down: Global outages and login issues hit users

Hands using laptop with abstract email interface. E-mail networking concept. 3D Rendering

  • Outlook is reportedly down for thousands of users globally, with outages spiking after 9am.
  • Downdetector shows over a major spike in outages reported in the last hour.
  • Users report crashes and login issues on X and Reddit, seeing an error screen.

Popular email service Outlook is down for tens of thousands of users around the world.

There was a huge spike in outages reported for the Microsoft-owned email service worldwide after 9am, according to Downdetector.

The website shows a major spike in Outlook outages have been reported in the last hour. It’s reported the issue also affects Microsoft 365.

Users around the world are reporting crashes on X and Reddit.

Some claimed they had been logged out and were unable to sign in.

“I think Microsoft Outlook has gone down? Anyone else been signed out of Outlook or Hotmail?” one person wrote on X.

“So I’m guessing Microsoft Outlook is having issues, everyone around me has just been logged out of their emails,” another said.

Affected users are currently shown an error screen when attempting to use the service.

The error message people receive when trying to login to Microsoft Outlook. Image - Screenshot
An official Microsoft X account confirmed it was experiencing an issue.

“We’re investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Outlook features and services,” it said.

“Additional details can be found under MO1020913 in the admin center.”

More to come


