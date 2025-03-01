Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hands using laptop with abstract email interface. E-mail networking concept. 3D Rendering

Outlook is reportedly down for thousands of users globally, with outages spiking after 9am.

Downdetector shows over a major spike in outages reported in the last hour.

Users report crashes and login issues on X and Reddit, seeing an error screen.

Popular email service Outlook is down for tens of thousands of users around the world.

There was a huge spike in outages reported for the Microsoft-owned email service worldwide after 9am, according to Downdetector.

The website shows a major spike in Outlook outages have been reported in the last hour. It’s reported the issue also affects Microsoft 365.

