An unknown number of people have been injured in a shooting at a Mormon Church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Photo / Google Maps

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

An unknown number of people have been injured in a shooting at a Mormon Church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Photo / Google Maps

A shooting at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, has left multiple victims, according to local authorities.

The church is now on fire after the shooting, which happened on Sunday morning (local time).

“There are multiple victims and the shooter is down,” the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said. “There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Law enforcement did not provide further details. Officials urged residents to avoid the area.

The police department declined to comment further when reached by phone but said it plans to hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon.