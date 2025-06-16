She won the appointment despite her rival, Dame Barbara Woodward, being seen by some as the front-runner.

Woodward was the UK’s ambassador to China between 2015 and 2020, and criticism emerged in recent weeks suggesting that she had been too soft on the Communist country.

She was dubbed “Beijing Barbara” in some reports, in what some observers saw as a campaign to try to block her candidacy.

Critics included Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, who said that she had been “less than robust” about the Beijing regime’s track record on human rights and freedom.

Dame Barbara Woodward. Photo / Getty Images

The UK’s stance on China has hardened in the last decade after the so-called “golden era” of British-Chinese relations when Lord David Cameron was prime minister and George Osborne was chancellor of the exchequer.

United States President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has put new emphasis on Britain’s position on Beijing, with Sir Keir Starmer trying to improve relations, especially on trade, with China.

The Prime Minister raised eyebrows in some Washington circles with his choice of Lord Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the US, given the Labour peer’s previous support for warmer relations with the Chinese.

Metreweli, who as MI6 chief will become the only publicly named figure at the agency, was made a CMG for services to foreign policy in the King’s birthday honours last year.

In a statement, Metreweli said: “I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my Service. MI6 plays a vital role – with MI5 and GCHQ – in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas.

“I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners.”

Starmer said: “At a time of global instability and emerging security threats, where technology is power and our adversaries are working ever closer together, Blaise will ensure the UK can tackle these challenges head on to keep Britain safe and secure at home and abroad.

“Every day, our intelligence services work behind the scenes to protect our national security and compete with our adversaries. That’s why I am proud that we are investing an extra £600 million in our intelligence community so they can continue to defend our way of life.”

The first female leader appointment has been compared to Dame Judy Dench's character as 'M' in the Bond franchise.

Metreweli studied anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge, and was in the crew that beat Oxford in the 1997 women’s boat race. Pembroke has a spying history; Sir Richard Dearlove, the former MI6 chief, was its master between 2004 and 2015.

She is a career intelligence officer, having joined MI6 as a case officer in 1999. She has held a director-level role at MI5 and is currently director general of technology and innovation at MI6, a role known as “Q”.

She replaces Sir Richard Moore, who has held the position since October 2020.

Moore said: “I am absolutely delighted by this historic appointment of my colleague, Blaise Metreweli to succeed me as ‘C’. Blaise is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and leader, and one of our foremost thinkers on technology. I am excited to welcome her as the first female head of MI6.”

Sir Keir said: “I would like to thank Sir Richard Moore for his excellent leadership of the Service over the past five years and his contribution to UK national security during that time and over his long career.”

Metreweli will officially report to David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary.

Lammy said: “I am delighted to appoint Blaise Metreweli as the next chief of MI6. With a wealth of experience from across our national security community, Blaise is the ideal candidate to lead MI6 into the future.”