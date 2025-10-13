Advertisement
Home / World

Mexico floods leave 64 dead, dozens missing as rescue efforts intensify

AFP
3 mins to read

Rescuers are working to reach people cut off by floods in central and eastern Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

Rescuers scrambled to reach people cut off by devastating floods that have claimed 64 lives in central and eastern Mexico, with another 65 reported missing.

Torrential rains battered several Mexican states over several days last week, turning village streets into rivers, triggering landslides and sweeping away roads and bridges.

