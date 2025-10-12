Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mexico floods kill at least 41 as rescue teams race to reach cut-off towns

Arturo Ilizaliturri
AFP·
3 mins to read

Floods and landslide leave grieving families in central Mexico. Video / AFP

Floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 41 people in Mexico in recent days and left behind a trail of destruction, the Mexican Government said.

Mexico’s civil defence authorities reported intense rainfall in 31 of 32 states, causing rivers to overflow, flooding entire villages, triggering landslides and collapsing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save