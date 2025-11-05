Mexican leader calls for law changes after a man groped and tried to kiss her

President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum called today for making sexual harassment a criminal offence nationwide. Photo / Getty Images

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called today for sexual harassment to be a criminal offence nationwide after a man groped and tried to kiss her as she walked down the street.

The incident occurred yesterday as Sheinbaum walked to an event near the presidential palace, shaking hands and taking pictures with people along the way, videos on social media showed.

The man approached Sheinbaum from behind, put his arm around her shoulder, and with the other hand touched her hip and chest, while attempting to kiss her neck.

A member of the presidential security detail pulled him away. The man appeared to be intoxicated.

Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first female president, explained that she decided to file a complaint to police when she realised the man continued to harass other women.