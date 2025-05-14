Menendez brothers resentenced over parents’ murders, parole possible

At an emotional hearing on Tuesday (local time), family members had pleaded with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic to open the path to the men’s freedom, insisting they were changed.

Lyle Menendez addressed the court via video link, admitting he had murdered his parents.

“I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses. I take full responsibility,” he said, according to reporters who were in court.

Blockbuster trials in the 1990s heard how the men killed Jose and Kitty Menendez in their luxury Beverly Hills home, in what prosecutors said was a cynical attempt to get their hands on a large family fortune.

The men shot Jose Menendez five times with shotguns, including in the kneecaps.

Kitty Menendez died from a shotgun blast in her last desperate bid to crawl away from her killers.

The brothers initially blamed the deaths on a mafia hit, but changed their story several times in the ensuing months.

Supporters say they turned on abusive and controlling parents, who had subjected them to years of sexual and emotional abuse.

Erik Menendez said on Tuesday that he was wrong to take the law into his own hands and that his actions were cruel and cowardly.

“I have no excuse, no justification. I take full responsibility,” he said. “I reached out to my brother for help and convinced him that we couldn’t escape.

“I fired five rounds at my parents and went to get more ammunition. I lied to police, lied to my family. I am truly sorry.”

– Agence France-Presse