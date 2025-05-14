Menendez brothers resentenced over parents’ murders, parole possible

- Lyle and Erik Menendez have been resentenced to 50 years to life for killing their parents.
Lyle and Erik Menendez have been resentenced for the murder of their parents in 1989, with a term that now opens the possibility of parole.
A judge in Los Angeles said the men’s prison terms should be changed to 50 years to life, reducing their original sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
The ruling means the men, who have already been behind bars for more than three decades for the bloody shotgun killings, could be freed next month when a parole board meets.
The brothers, who are serving life terms for the notorious double murder, have spent two years trying to get their sentences reduced.