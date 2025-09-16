Menendez brothers denied new trial in murder of parents

Lyle and Erik Menendez have lost their bid for a new trial. Photo / Getty Images

Lyle and Erik Menendez, who have spent more than three decades behind bars for murdering their parents with shotguns at the family’s Beverly Hills mansion, have lost their bid for a new trial.

A Los Angeles judge’s ruling late Monday is the latest blow to the Menendez brothers’ high-profile campaign for freedom, after they were each denied parole last month.

The pair, whose plight was famously dramatised in a recent hit Netflix series, had argued that recently uncovered evidence surrounding alleged sexual abuse at the hands of their father warranted a new trial.

But the judge found the fresh evidence did not add to “the allegations of abuse that the jury already considered, yet found that the brothers planned, then executed that plan, to kill their abusive father and complicit mother”.

Nor would it have led to the original murder trial ruling the brothers had acted in self-defence, because the new evidence does not “demonstrate the brothers experienced a fear of imminent peril”, ruled Judge William C. Ryan, according to a court-issued memorandum.