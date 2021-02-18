Men arrested after performing 'home surgery' on dog in TikTok video

Those involved in the home dog surgery have since been arrested by Florida police. Photo / TikTok

Warning - distressing content

Two men in the US have been arrested after a shocking video shared online allegedly shows them performing home surgery on a pet dog.

The men, who are not qualified veterinarians, were filmed attempting to perform an operation on a female French Bulldog which eventually led to its death.

NBC News reported the video was filmed in the living room of a home in Florida as they attempted to give the pregnant dog a C-section.

Larry Colon allegedly paid an unlicensed man to perform the operation on his dog, Lyla, as his teenage daughter filmed it, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The video shows the white dog being placed on a table and a man taking her puppies out from her as the dog squirmed in apparent pain.

The two men and a woman can be seen holding the animal on a stainless steel table with large bottles of liquid, a plastic sheet and numerous instruments and gloves.

"Process of having babiesss," the video was captioned.

One man, identified as Frankie Huertas Rivera, 33, can be seen turning the animal over to lay its back on the tabletop.

The dog could be seen shaking and squirming in pain, indicating it wasn't properly sedated during the unauthorised surgery.

Colon told police he paid Rivera, who claimed he was a vet, $650 to perform the surgery, according to the affidavit.

Colon later took Lyla to an animal hospital, where an actually licensed veterinarian told authorities the dog was dead on arrival.

Authorities were tipped off when the video was reported. Photo / TikTok

The doctor at the animal hospital said she suspected Lyla died of septic shock due to contamination from the unlicensed procedure.

The dog still had two unborn puppies inside her, who also died.

Colon allegedly told the animal hospital staff that the c-section on Lyla "was performed at their house by a friend of a friend that is unlicensed", the affidavit said.

He also told the staff he was "trying to save money and knew it was not what should have been done".

Colon is facing charges of animal cruelty.

Rivera is also facing animal cruelty charges as well as an additional account of unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine.