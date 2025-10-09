Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Meloni pushes Italy burqa and niqab ban in new ‘Islamic separatism’ bill

James Crisp
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Giorgia Meloni has proposed a ban on the burqa and niqab in public places in Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Giorgia Meloni has proposed a ban on the burqa and niqab in public places in Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Giorgia Meloni has called for a ban on the burqa and niqab in public places in Italy.

The Prime Minister’s ruling Brothers of Italy party put forward a Bill imposing fines of between £260 and £2600 ($600-$6000) for wearing the face-covering garments in schools, universities, shops and offices.

The party

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save