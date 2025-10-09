Giorgia Meloni has proposed a ban on the burqa and niqab in public places in Italy. Photo / Getty Images
Giorgia Meloni has called for a ban on the burqa and niqab in public places in Italy.
The Prime Minister’s ruling Brothers of Italy party put forward a Bill imposing fines of between £260 and £2600 ($600-$6000) for wearing the face-covering garments in schools, universities, shops and offices.
The partycalled it a Bill against “Islamic separatism” aimed at combating “religious radicalisation and religiously motivated hatred”.
It introduces criminal penalties for virginity testing, while strengthening punishment for forced marriages by adding religious coercion as grounds for prosecution.
The legislation also imposes transparency rules on the funding of Islamic and other religious organisations who have not reached formal agreements with the Italian state.
Some regions of Italy already impose restrictions, such as northern Lombardy, which imposed a ban on entering public buildings and hospitals with covered faces in late 2015.
Meloni’s coalition partner, the League, presented more limited legislation focusing on face coverings earlier this year. It is currently under review in a parliamentary commission. Whether it would merge with this new Bill was unclear.
Earlier this week Meloni said that she and two of her ministers had been reported to the International Criminal Court for alleged complicity in genocide in connection with Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
“I don’t believe there is another case like this in the world or in history,” she said.
Italy has seen a string of demonstrations over the past week, bringing hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets to protest against the mass killings in Gaza, with many criticising the Prime Minister.
France was the first European country to introduce a blanket nationwide ban on wearing burqas in public in 2011.
Since then more than 20 countries have some form of the ban on the burqa and other full-face coverings in public, including Austria, Denmark, Tunisia, Belgium, Turkey, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.
The European Court of Human Rights has consistently upheld these bans, including in 2017, when it upheld Belgium’s ban, ruling that states may restrict such garments to protect “living together” in society.
In June, Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejected calls from a Reform UK MP for a burqa ban in Britain. Reform leader Nigel Farage later said the burqa was “anti-British” and called for a national debate on the issue.