Melissa Hoskins’ death rocked Australia’s cycling community and landed Rohan Dennis in the courts. Photo / Supplied
A police interview with Rohan Dennis has revealed what happened in the tragic seconds before champion cyclist Melissa Hoskins’ death.
Champion cyclist Melissa Hoskins was alive and struggling to breathe after she tripped and fell under the vehicle driven by her husband Rohan Dennis, with neighbours frantically calling for emergency help after the accident, a police interview has revealed.
Recorded just hours after her death, the interview between police investigators and Dennis at the Adelaide City Watch House delivers fresh insight into the tragic events that preceded Hoskins’ death, which rocked Australia’s cycling community and landed Dennis in the courts.
A blow-up over a kitchen renovation sparked the collapse into tragedy, with the domestic argument spilling from the home and into the street on the night of December 30, 2023.
Dennis left to try to get away from the exchange, taking the family’s Volkswagen Amarok from the garage and driving off into the night.
“She was just moaning, like grunting with the pain, and I was saying, ‘can you feel your legs, are you okay?’ and just make sure she’s … like ‘just nod’, you know,” he said.
“And she was nodding as a yes … so I was thinking, ‘okay, she’s probably … like I knew she’d hit her head but she’s probably, really when I pulled her it felt like she potentially broke some ribs or something, and like … this was bloody hoping it’s the worst thing.
“And that’s why the blood was coming up but … that’s why I was thinking maybe that’s why she was struggling to talk.”
CCTV footage recorded Hoskins on the bonnet of the car for about six seconds.
The time between Hoskins dismounting the vehicle and Dennis closing the driver’s side door and accelerating away from her was three seconds, the factual summary states, and the time between Dennis closing the door and Hoskins falling under the wheel was about two seconds.
The blow-up happened about 7.45pm as Dennis started washing the dishes after dinner, though the argument had started earlier in the day.